Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Receives BWF Inclusive 2025 Award

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation (ABF), which has provided great support to the development of badminton in Africa, has received the BWF Inclusive 2025 Award at the Badminton World Federation Annual General Meeting, Azernews reports. The organization joined the Badminton World Federation Council.

At the 86th Annual General Meeting of the Badminton World Federation held in Xiamen, China, ABF President Taleh Ziyadov was elected a member of the Badminton World Federation Council from Europe for a 4-year term.

At the Badminton World Federation Annual Meeting, representing 143 countries, 744 million badminton fans and 400 million badminton players, Thai Kunying Patama Liswadtrakul was elected president of the organization for a 4-year term.

Taleh Ziyadov said that Azerbaijan's role in the Badminton World Federation Council will greatly contribute to the development of this sport in the country.

Azerbaijan rose from 85th to 46th place in the Badminton World Federation ranking. The country has hosted international badminton events at a high level - the Badminton European Confederation Congress in 2023 and the European Mixed Team Championships in 2025.

The ABF provides significant support to the development and promotion of world badminton. Contributing to programs such as "Shuttle Time", the ABF has provided badminton equipment - rackets and shuttlecocks - to Botswana, Djibouti, Cameroon, Gambia and Madagascar to support the promotion of badminton.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

Founded in 1962, the federation has become one of the most active members of the world badminton family with international tournaments, development programs and strategic partnerships.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.

In 2025, Azerbaijan's capital will host European Badminton Mixed Team Championships.