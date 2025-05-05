Azerbaijan Names Eurovision 2025 Commentators

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has selected singer, music producer, musician, and educator Elnara Khalilova and television and radio host Agha Nadirov as their commentators for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, Azernews reports.

The band "Mamagama" will represent Azerbaijan at the event in Basel, Switzerland. Ictimai Television will broadcast the 69th Eurovision live on May 13, 15, and 17, starting at 23:00, with Azerbaijan scheduled to perform 10th in the first semi-final.

The song "Run with U" will bring a new breath to the Eurovision stage thanks to modern sound technologies, powerful rhythms, and impressive melody. The composition is aimed at inspiring listeners.

The official video, filmed in a futuristic style, features artists who represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision in previous years. The video is built on a gripping plot emphasizing the power of music: a robot fights to return to life, but despite all the efforts of the band members Hasan and Arif, this turns out to be impossible.

Representatives of Eurovision 2023, twin brothers Tural and Turan, come to their aid, but their attempts are also in vain. Everything changes with the appearance of Eurovision 2024 participants Fahree and Ilkin Dovlatov.

Ilkin, who has a unique voice and is known as a mugham performer, brings a saz, a symbol of Azerbaijani national culture, and hands it to Hasan and Arif. The moment they touch the strings of the instrument, a miracle happens - the robot comes to life.

Although Azerbaijani national instruments have previously been featured on the Eurovision stage, this is the first time in the history of the competition that the sound of the saz will be heard throughout Europe. This instrument symbolizes the deep connection between music and the human soul, as well as its ability to bring even inanimate objects to life.

The creative team of the video sought to create the perfect combination of music and visual aesthetics. Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to Eurovision, Nurlana Jafarov, and media director Turab Teymurov shared their thoughts:

"We approached this video not just as a music video, but as a story with a deep meaning. The return of the robot to life demonstrates not only the power of technology but also the eternal influence of music on the human soul. The main role of the saz in this process is a symbol of our love and respect for cultural heritage. We hope that this visual and musical harmony will give the viewers an unforgettable experience."

The director of the video is Elvin Ahmadoglu, who masterfully combined visual aesthetics and emotional plot, creating a unique work.

Formed in 2021, Mamagama consists of young and talented musicians - Asaf Mishiev, Hasan Heydar and Arif Imanov. Their work is distinguished by bold musical experiments, a combination of different styles and a modern sound.

The song "Run with U" will be a great opportunity for the group to present their art to an international audience.

Mamagama's performance will take place on May 13 in the Second Half of the First Semi-Final on May 13.

The official video and song can be viewed on the Eurovision YouTube.

With a strong lineup of vocalists, Azerbaijan has always delivered spectacular shows at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Land of Fire marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song Day After Day.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

Ell & Nikki's song Running Scared (2011) managed to captivate Eurovision fans and brought the longest-running song competition to Baku's Crystal Hall in 2012.

Ell & Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

In 2023, young talents Tural and Turan Bagmanovlar rocked the Eurovision stage in Liverpool with the song Tell Me More.

Fahree (Fakhri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2024 with the song Özünlə Apar.

The song is co-written by Fahree, Edgar Ravin, Hasan Haydar, Mila Miles, and Mado Salikh.