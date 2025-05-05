Zelensky Hopes For Czech Support In Establishing New Defense Enterprises
The head of the Ukrainian state said this at a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Just before the meeting with the Prime Minister, we had a very substantive, detailed discussion. We discussed specific work with the Czech defense industry. We are interested in ensuring that our bilateral ties are reflected in greater production, new localizations in Ukraine, and more tangible technological development in both the Czech Republic and Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
He emphasized that defense cooperation between the two nations would contribute to job creation and economic growth for both countries.
“This is a crucial contribution by the Czech Republic to the security of the entire European region,” the President added.
As Ukrinform reported, yesterday, during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel following a meeting in Prague, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine expects to receive 1.8 million artillery shells this year as part of the Czech initiative.
