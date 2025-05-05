403
Rochester Institute Of Technology Introduces Tiger Stripes Program To Empower Students For Success In Industry 4.0
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 05, 2025: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world, is delighted to introduce the transformative Tiger Stripes Program.
Emphasizing experiential learning, the comprehensive program aims to empower high school students to thrive in the era of Industry 4.0 and emerge as global leaders. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2030, 92 million jobs may be displaced due to technological advancements. However, 170 million new roles could emerge, resulting in a net gain of 78 million jobs.
This shift underlines the significance of equipping students with the skills required to navigate and excel in the future job market. The Tiger Stripes Program addresses this need by offering a strategic combination of hands-on learning, global exposure, industry insights and upskilling opportunities.
"The Tiger Stripes Program reflects RIT's legacy of consistent learning and innovation. It effectively bridges the industry-academia gap and encourages learners to think critically and come up with out-of-the-box solutions for contemporary challenges. I am confident that this program will nurture a highly proficient workforce capable of making significant contributions to their professions and society,'' said Mrs. Elizabeth Sullivan Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Marketing.
Students engage in real-world challenges through virtual internships, events, competitions, and skill-development courses. These hands-on experiences are meticulously designed to cultivate essential skills and deliver practical knowledge that can be directly applied to their careers.
Additionally, the program enables learners to earn rewards and embark on a fulfilling professional journey ahead.
With RIT's global campuses and over 600 study abroad options, students have the opportunity to garner global perspectives by immersing in diverse cultures, business practices, and global trends. The remarkable Tiger Stripes program also incorporates, masterclasses, skill certifications, career coaching, mentorship, global contests and much more.
Leveraging these diverse and enriching activities, students develop a strong foundation of knowledge and expertise to gain a competitive edge in the job market. Students can participate in experiential learning opportunities of their choice by creating their account on Excelerate.
For High Schools, the program brings an unprecedented opportunity to get certified as promoters of experiential learning by RIT as well as exclusive access to EduCreator Think Tank.
RIT has carved a distinctive reputation, supporting its students every step of the way and unlocking their full potential. The Tiger Stripes Program is a testament to the institution's commitment to accomplishing excellence and making a meaningful impact on the world.
