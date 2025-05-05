Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

25Th Asian Physics Olympiad Launches In Saudi Arabia


2025-05-05 10:04:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 5 (KUNA) -- The 25th Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) launched on Monday in Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 30 countries and about 240 talented physics students from across Asia.
During his opening speech, Secretary General of the Mawhiba Foundation Dr. Khaled Al-Sharif said that the Olympiad is a competition and a celebration of creativity and innovation, stressing the youth's role in tomorrow's progress.
The Olympiad is one of the most prominent international scientific competitions in physics for high school students. (end)
kns


MENAFN05052025000071011013ID1109508954

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search