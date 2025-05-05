403
25Th Asian Physics Olympiad Launches In Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 5 (KUNA) -- The 25th Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) launched on Monday in Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 30 countries and about 240 talented physics students from across Asia.
During his opening speech, Secretary General of the Mawhiba Foundation Dr. Khaled Al-Sharif said that the Olympiad is a competition and a celebration of creativity and innovation, stressing the youth's role in tomorrow's progress.
The Olympiad is one of the most prominent international scientific competitions in physics for high school students. (end)
