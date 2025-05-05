Microsoft Shuts Down Skype On May Starting Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Microsoft officially shut down Skype on May 5. The US-based technology company had announced in February its plan to retire the video calling platform as part of efforts to streamline its communication services.

The company said it would now focus on Microsoft Teams (free) as its central hub for communication and collaboration.

In a blog post dated February 28, Microsoft stated that retiring Skype would help it better adapt to changing consumer needs.

As part of the transition, it had already stopped selling Skype Credit and calling feature plans to new users.

However, existing subscribers can continue using their services until the end of their billing cycle, and any remaining Skype credit will remain accessible.

The Skype Dial Pad will still be available to remaining paid users through the Skype web portal and within Teams, even after May 5, 2025.

Between February and May, Microsoft offered a transition window, providing support to help users migrate to Teams.

Users can sign in to Teams using their existing Skype credentials, with data and settings carried over automatically.

Those who choose not to switch can export their data, including chats, contacts, and call history. Teams includes key Skype features and adds tools such as calendar integration and community spaces for enhanced collaboration.