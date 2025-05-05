RCM Best In Class Vendor, Rsi, Earns 2025 South Carolina Top Workplaces Three-Peat And Back-To-Back Culture Wins
The awards reflect how RSi's culture isn't just written on a wall or a website-it's lived in the work. Each mark of recognition ties directly to the purpose, values, and behaviors that define the company.
"These honors aren't about checking a box-they're about validation that we're building something rare," said Brent Rollins, CEO of RSi. "We built RSi to be a place where you can do the best work of your life-with people you trust, in an environment that makes you better. When you combine fun, growth, and results, it doesn't just create a great culture-it creates unstoppable momentum ."
The Top Workplaces awards, administered by Energage, are based entirely on employee feedback. Surveys assess critical areas like engagement, leadership, alignment, and innovation-and benchmark them against thousands of organizations nationwide.
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor, especially because it comes authentically from your employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "In today's competitive market, employee voice isn't just important-it's everything."
About RSi
Your Goals. Our People.
RSi is a privately held, award-winning, best-in-class provider of revenue cycle services for the hospital and large physician practice market headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with multiple offices across the United States. RSi provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services across the RCM continuum, including but not limited to full outsource, day one patient receivables and debt collections, early out self-pay, insurance discovery, denial, and follow up, patient enrollment, and revenue cycle support services. RSi's services are designed to accelerate cash flow, improve operating efficiencies, and enhance profitability while maintaining a "best in class" patient financial experience. Clientele includes a 'who's who' level of healthcare clients, notably more than half of the top 20 largest health systems in the country. For more information, visit .
