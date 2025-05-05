Family RV Association Featured On May 10 Episode Of Discovery's RV There Yet? TV Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While in Perry, the McCabes interacted with Family RV Association members and also hosted the "RV There Yet?" Discovery Zone in the Georgia Grown building at the fairgrounds, complete with displays of Winnebago RVs, demonstrations of RV-related products, and a theater where folks could watch past episodes of "RV There Yet?" TV and even preview an episode from season 4.

"It was a thrill having Kevin, Patrice, and their friends as part of the 'Lafitte's Lost Treasure' convention," said Doug Uhlenbrock, Family RV Association director of events. "I really enjoyed watching them mingle with attendees, participate in the activities, and have a great time through it all."

"From the moment we arrived in Perry, the fun, community, and camaraderie began and never stopped," Patrice McCabe said. "FRVA hosts an amazing event, and it was an honor to not only be a part of it, but to film it for an episode this season. We truly enjoyed debuting the Discovery Zone as part of their rebranding mission, and look forward to being a part of FRVA for future events!"

"RV There Yet?" takes viewers along on a road trip to explore America while searching for hidden gems, meeting people, learning about history, and inspiring folks to plan their own RV adventures.

With benefits and services to enhance the RV lifestyle, Family RV Association, a nonprofit RV owners group, is the perfect companion for these adventures.

