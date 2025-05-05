Jin Jiji Declared World's Best Gin -- Also Named 'Spirit Of The Year'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by Master Sommelierand wine and spirits expert, Jin Jiji reflects a shared vision of celebrating India's rich biodiversity and elevating it to the global stage. The gin is crafted with Himalayan juniper, tulsi (holy basil), chamomile, and a carefully selected array of Indian botanicals, offering a flavor profile that is complex, balanced, and unmistakably rooted in India's cultural and natural heritage.

"India has always had the ingredients for world-class spirits-what we needed was belief and craft," said Ansh Khanna, Co-Founder of Jin Jiji and Peak Spirits . "To be recognized as the world's best gin and Spirit of the Year is not just a win for us-it's a win for Indian craftsmanship on a global platform."

Jin Jiji is imported to the United States by High Road Spirits and sold through its extensive distribution network, including Skurnik Wines , High Road Wine and Spirits , and Maverick Beverage Company . The brand continues to expand internationally, now available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

From India to the world, Jin Jiji is redefining what modern gin can be-independent, authentic, and storied.

About Peak Spirits

Peak Spirits is a global spirits company committed to crafting exceptional products that reflect regional authenticity and storytelling. Its flagship brand, Jin Jiji, is inspired by India's beloved masala chai and botanical traditions. Named after the Hindi word "जिजीविषा"-a zest for life-Jin Jiji celebrates joy, purpose, and the soul of Indian spirit-making.

