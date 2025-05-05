Jin Jiji Declared World's Best Gin -- Also Named 'Spirit Of The Year'
"India has always had the ingredients for world-class spirits-what we needed was belief and craft," said Ansh Khanna, Co-Founder of Jin Jiji and Peak Spirits . "To be recognized as the world's best gin and Spirit of the Year is not just a win for us-it's a win for Indian craftsmanship on a global platform."
Jin Jiji is imported to the United States by High Road Spirits and sold through its extensive distribution network, including Skurnik Wines , High Road Wine and Spirits , and Maverick Beverage Company . The brand continues to expand internationally, now available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.
From India to the world, Jin Jiji is redefining what modern gin can be-independent, authentic, and storied.
More information can be found at Highroadspirits
About Peak Spirits
Peak Spirits is a global spirits company committed to crafting exceptional products that reflect regional authenticity and storytelling. Its flagship brand, Jin Jiji, is inspired by India's beloved masala chai and botanical traditions. Named after the Hindi word "जिजीविषा"-a zest for life-Jin Jiji celebrates joy, purpose, and the soul of Indian spirit-making.
Photo:
SOURCE Peak Spirits
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment