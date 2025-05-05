Astroturf Appoints Tom Burns As Regional Sales Manager For Northern California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A former standout football player for the Fresno State Bulldogs, Burns has remained an active and respected figure in the Central Valley community for decades. His leadership style is shaped by a lifetime of discipline and achievement-not only in business, but also in the world of competitive powerlifting, where he continues to collect records and compete at an elite level as a senior athlete.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tom to the AstroTurf family," said Philip Snider, AstroTurf COO. "His longstanding relationships in the region, his passion for athletics, and his proven history in sales make him the ideal person to lead our efforts in Northern California. Tom brings unmatched energy, authenticity, and a commitment to excellence that perfectly reflects AstroTurf's values."

"Joining the AstroTurf team is an incredible opportunity to represent the most iconic brand in synthetic turf," said Tom Burns, California Regional Sales Manager. "California is a competitive and innovative market, and I'm excited to bring AstroTurf's cutting-edge products and customer-first approach to schools, parks, and sports facilities across the region."

In his new role, Burns will focus on developing partnerships with schools, universities, and municipalities to deliver AstroTurf's advanced synthetic turf systems-trusted by athletes and programs across the nation for safety, performance, and durability.

About AstroTurf

As the inventor of synthetic turf, AstroTurf has set the standard for innovation and performance for over 60 years. From professional stadiums to high school fields, AstroTurf's sport-specific systems are designed to meet the highest expectations of athletes, coaches, and communities.



