Reba Mcentire And Realtor® Bring The Laughs--And The Listings--In New Campaign

Reba McEntire, America's Queen of Country and sitcom legend, brings her one-of-a-kind warmth and comedic charm to Realtor® 's series of sitcom-inspired ads which will be the biggest real estate campaign of the year. Photo Credit: Realtor

Inspired by real experiences, this new campaign with country music legend turns real estate woes into sitcom gold, making the home search feel a little less stressful – and a lot more fun

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a home in America has never felt more emotionally fraught or economically complex, and that is why today, Realtor® is launching a new campaign, "Nearly Home," which features beloved country music star and sitcom veteran Reba McEntire to offer something many homebuyers haven't felt in years: optimism.

"With this campaign, our goal is to make home search feel more human, more hopeful and less overwhelming-especially for a generation of buyers who've been navigating a complex market," said Mickey Neuberger, chief marketing officer at Realtor®. "As the most trusted brand in real estate and the brand most trusted by real estate professionals, partnering with Reba McEntire was an easy choice. She's got the trust, the charm and the boots-on-the-ground wisdom to bring a genuine sense of reassurance, and a little humor, to our message. She helps us remind people that finding a home shouldn't feel impossible-it should feel like coming home."

Reba McEntire, America's Queen of Country and sitcom legend, brings her one-of-a-kind warmth and comedic charm to Realtor® 's series of sitcom-inspired ads which will be the biggest real estate campaign of the year. The campaign highlights the relatable ups and downs of the home buying and selling process, making it feel more accessible and less daunting. Drawing from real homebuyers' experiences, the ads offer digestible solutions to common problems, providing viewers with the tools they need to take the next step in their home search with confidence.

"As I learned more about Realtor®, I saw how they have amazing tools for home buyers and sellers, are the most trusted site by real estate professionals and have over 500,000 new listings a month – and I was sold... pun intended!" says Reba McEntire. "A home brings a sense of comfort, relief and belonging that everyone deserves. This new campaign will help people become more positive, energized and hopeful about their home search. When it comes to something as important as your home, you want the best team on your side."

The first episode of this campaign, called "The One without the Break-Up," highlights the very real drama that often comes along with buying a home. In this episode, a young couple is faced with common challenges experienced by home buyers that often test relationships. As they argue over their need for "more space," Reba enters with relatable real-talk to help uncomplicate the couple's search and home-buying process with Realtor®. In the end of the episode, Reba's tough-love charm and Realtor's best-in-class tools like RealListings, RealCommute, RealChoice Selling, and RealView Maps turn real-world tension into real solutions, showing that the right help can make all the

Realtor®'s Nearly Home campaign taps into the aspirations of home buyers at a time when homeownership remains a defining goal for many Americans. A 2024 Realtor® survey revealed that 75% of Americans believe homeownership is an essential aspect of the American dream, and nearly two out of three Americans (64%) consider it one of their top life goals.

This campaign will launch with a cross-channel push which is anticipated to reach 1-in-2 Americans. "Nearly Home" is Realtor®'s largest brand investment in its nearly 30-year history-and a direct response to the anxiety, confusion and doubt that define today's housing market. This campaign will run across TV, digital and social and features a high-profile sponsorship of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards streaming live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8, where Reba McEntire will present the "ACM Single of the Year Award" and serve as this year's host.

This campaign builds on the success of Realtor's most recent campaign , which leaned into their status as the leading app real estate professionals rely on and showcases expert insights and best-in-class tools.

The new campaign, "Nearly Home," was developed by GSD&M -selected for the project in January 2025-in collaboration with Talent Partnership Advisors , who secured Reba McEntire as the campaign's featured talent.

For more information, visit

About Realtor®

Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mallory Micetich: [email protected]

Havas Formula: [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED