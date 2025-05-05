Caresource And Lakeland Care, Inc. Pursue Affiliation To Enhance Long-Term Services And Supports Offerings Across Wisconsin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTON, Ohio and FOND du LAC, Wis., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, and Lakeland Care, Inc., a leading Wisconsin-based managed care provider, have announced their intent to pursue an affiliation. Upon completion of all regulatory approvals, Lakeland Care will become part of the CareSource Family of Companies .

The integration of these nonprofit, mission-driven health care organizations will strengthen managed care services for older adults and adults with disabilities receiving long term services and supports through Wisconsin's Family Care program. By enhancing the delivery of compassionate, tailored long-term care, this affiliation aims to strengthen access to high-quality, person-centered care and improve health outcomes for members.

“In just five years, the need for long-term care will nearly double with almost 25 million Americans requiring this support to live safe and independent lives,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO, CareSource.“Serving complex populations is our calling, and we are focused on bringing operational excellence, innovation and heart to transform the health care experience and outcomes for the most vulnerable. Growing our family of companies with like-minded, mission-driven organizations, like Lakeland Care, is key to increasing our collective impact on those who need us most.”

For nearly 25 years, Lakeland Care has served Wisconsin's older adult population and adults with disabilities through the state's Medicaid program. The organization helps eligible Wisconsinites live independently at home and within their communities. Earlier this year, Lakeland Care announced an expansion to serve residents in nine additional counties.

“We are excited to have found a partner in CareSource, an organization that fundamentally aligns with Lakeland Care,” said Sara Muhlbauer, CEO of Lakeland Care, Inc.“Our non-profit status is integral to the work we do, and together we can more effectively deliver the support that our community deserves. By focusing on what truly matters – people and their well-being – we can work in ways that remain true to our mission: Empowering Individuals. Strengthening Communities. Inspiring Futures.”

As Wisconsin's population ages, those 65 and older are growing in number faster than any other group. This surge is driving increased demand for managed care and long-term services. However, financial challenges have made it harder for regional nonprofits to sustain operations. The affiliation between CareSource and Lakeland Care leverages shared resources and expertise to address these critical needs, ensuring older adults and adults with disabilities receive the care and support they need.

The affiliation with Lakeland Care marks the third agreement between CareSource and a Wisconsin-based health care organization. In December 2024, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance approved the affiliation between CareSource and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative (CGHC). In September 2024, CareSource and Community Care, Inc. announced an affiliation which is presently going through the regulatory approval process. Upon approval, Lakeland Care will remain in Wisconsin.

“I'm thrilled about the opportunity to welcome Lakeland Care to the CareSource family,” said Cathy Mahaffey, CareSource Wisconsin Market President.“Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative recently joined CareSource, signaling the organization's entry into Wisconsin. Lakeland Care further anchors our presence in the state and is another example of our unwavering commitment to Wisconsinites. I am eager to see this affiliation make an even greater impact on the lives of the people we serve.”

###

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at , or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

About Lakeland Care

Lakeland Care is a non-profit Wisconsin-based organization with twenty-five years of experience as a Medicaid Managed Care Organization (MCO.) Lakeland Care provides long-term care services and supports to eligible frail elders and individuals with physical, intellectual, or developmental disabilities through Wisconsin's Family Care program. Lakeland Care serves as a partner in helping individuals maintain their independence and coordinate necessary care. We work in 31 counties throughout the state of Wisconsin, serving over 7,300 members. Lakeland Care is passionate about the work we do and creating a world we all want to live in.

To learn more about Lakeland Care, visit .

Attachment

Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource

CONTACT: Joseph Kelley CareSource 5135098466 ... Vivian Lor Lakeland Care ...