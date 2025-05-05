Ninepoint Welcomes Karl Cheong To Spearhead ETF Strategy And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karl Cheong, CFA, as Executive Vice President, Head of ETFs.

Karl Cheong, CFA brings over 20 years of experience in designing and distributing innovative investment solutions. He held senior leadership roles at Claymore Investments (acquired by BlackRock) and First Trust, where he played a key role in launching and expanding their ETF businesses across Canada. Over his career, Karl has led the creation of several industry-first ETFs in Canada, and was one of the original working group members of the Canadian ETF Association, helping shape the foundation of the industry.

“Joining Ninepoint partners is an opportunity to help establish the firm's ETF platform as an innovation leader in the Canadian market,” said Karl Cheong.“I've dedicated my career to building meaningful, investor-first solutions, and Ninepoint's entrepreneurial culture, alternatives platform, and broad distribution reach make it an ideal home to continue that mission.”

“We're incredibly excited to welcome Karl to Ninepoint. His strategic insight, industry relationships and leadership, will be instrumental as we expand our ETF platform and continue to innovate for Canadian investors,” commented James Fox, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint.

With Karl's appointment, Ninepoint is poised to accelerate the development of a differentiated ETF line-up focused on alternative income, yield strategies, real asset exposure, and other strategies designed to diversify investor's portfolio and support their financial goals.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

