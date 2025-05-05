The Goddard School Teacher Of The Year Award Celebrates Outstanding Early Childhood Educators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual program recognizes 16 teachers for their commitment to students

King of Prussia, PA, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC , (GSL), the manager of The Goddard School ® franchise system, the nation's leading premium early childhood education provider, today announced the 2025 Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award honorees.

Now in its 19th year, The Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award recognizes extraordinary Goddard School educators who bring enthusiasm to teaching and inspire wonder in their students. This year, more than 4,300 teachers from across The Goddard School's more than 640 locations were nominated by families and their colleagues in four classroom categories (infant, toddler, preschool/pre-k and kindergarten/school-age) across four regions (Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and West). In total, more than 8,500 nominations were submitted. Sixteen teachers were selected as finalists for exemplifying excellence, leadership, creativity and a safe, nurturing teaching approach. Of these nominees, one teacher was ultimately selected as The Goddard School Teacher of the Year.

“On behalf of the Goddard School system, I am honored to recognize the 2025 Teacher of the Year honorees for their unwavering commitment to delivering an educational experience that is second to none,” said Darin Harris, chief executive officer, GSL.“As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, I thank not only our honorees, but each of the approximately 20,000 Goddard School teachers across the country. Together, you nurture and inspire nearly 100,000 young learners. Your impact resonates far beyond the classroom; every day, you are shaping futures and strengthening communities.”

The 2025 Goddard School Teacher of the Year is Shunda Francis, a preschool/pre-k teacher at The Goddard School of Sugar Hill, GA . Francis is a passionate, inspiring educator whose 21 years of teaching have shaped her mission to be a steady, empowering presence in children's lives.

“I am immensely thankful and humbled to receive The Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award,” said Francis.“I am inspired by working alongside like-minded individuals at The Goddard School of Sugar Hill who share a passion for early childhood education. We have an incredible school community, and I am fortunate to have a job that I truly love. Nothing brings me more joy than witnessing the growth and development of my students.”

Francis fosters independence, curiosity and social-emotional growth in her students through creative, inquiry-based learning. She makes learning joyful and meaningful using an individualized approach, helping each child reach their full potential. Her lessons include having students read aloud to stuffed animals to build confidence in their reading and reinforce early literacy skills. She also has students graph the hibernation schedules of different animals, which builds basic math skills and encourages critical thinking.

“At Goddard, we believe that when educators are supported and empowered, they can unlock the wonder of learning for every child,” said Dr. Lauren Loquasto, senior vice president and chief academic officer, GSL.“Our Teacher of the Year honorees ignite their students' curiosity and encourage them to explore their interests and the world around them. We are grateful for the joy and dedication they bring to their schools each day.”

16 Regional Finalists

This year's regional finalist Goddard School teachers have incorporated their own passions into their teaching, created strong bonds between home and school and focused on the continued health and safety of their students. GSL gifted each of the regional finalists a $1,000 cash award, branded Goddard merchandise, a framed certificate and a one-year subscription to the ChildCare Education Institute , giving them unlimited access to more than 200 professional development courses. As the Teacher of the Year, Shunda Francis received an additional $5,000 cash award. Congratulations to the following teachers:

Northeast Regional Finalists:



Shaniqua Byrd, Fairfield (Little Falls Road), NJ, Infant Classroom

Pamela Fanjoy, Worcester, MA, Toddler Classroom

Bria Sanders, Farmington, CT, Preschool/Pre-K Classroom Shannan Fusco, Hillsborough, NJ, Kindergarten/School-Age Classroom

Southeast Regional Finalists:



Ana Leiva, Lithia (FishHawk), FL, Infant Classroom

Joanna DeBurgomaster, Matthews, NC, Toddler Classroom

Shunda Francis, Sugar Hill, GA, Preschool/Pre-K Classroom (2025 Goddard School Teacher of the Year) Kristine Gibson, Chester (River's Bend), VA, Kindergarten/School-Age Classroom

Midwest Regional Finalists:



Leanne Soworowski, Independence, OH, Infant Classroom

Moumita Chaudhury, Mason (Deerfield Township), OH, Toddler Classroom

Shauna Willemssen, Medina, MN, Preschool/Pre-K Classroom Charisse Junk, West Chester/Hamilton, OH, Kindergarten/School-Age Classroom

West Regional Finalists:



Joy Flaherty, Buckeye (Verrado), AZ, Infant Classroom

Alexis Lamm, Snohomish, WA, Toddler Classroom

Vivian Ton, Lake Forest (Baker Ranch), CA, Preschool/Pre-K Classroom Cindy Campbell, McKinney (Honey Creek), TX, Kindergarten/School-Age Classroom

For more information about The Goddard School and The Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award, please visit GoddardSchool.com .

###

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500 ) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#63 in the 2024 Top 400 ). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises , a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 640 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit .

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School's exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of LearningTM, embraces how children learn best-through their innate curiosity-because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy-and wonder-of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit .

CONTACT: Chas Kurtz Goddard Systems, LLC 267-964-6762 ...