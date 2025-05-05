Dr. Danay Rodriguez-Arritola Honored With 2025 Visionary Leader By Florida Nurses Association South Region

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chief Nursing Officer Award by Florida Nurses Association South Region

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Danay Rodriguez-Arritola, Chief Nursing Officer at Larkin Community Hospital's Palm Springs Campus, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Visionary Leader: Chief Nursing Officer Award by the Florida Nurses Association South Region. This prestigious honor acknowledges her exceptional leadership in nursing and her dedication to advancing healthcare access and equity in South Florida.

With over two decades of experience in healthcare, Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola has consistently demonstrated a passion for elevating patient care and empowering nursing professionals. Her journey from law to nursing culminated in earning a Doctorate in Nursing Practice and a Master's in Business Administration, underscoring her commitment to lifelong learning and leadership excellence.

Beyond her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola co-founded Fierce and Fearless, an organization dedicated to community health initiatives, including free health screenings and preventive care workshops. These efforts reflect her unwavering commitment to addressing healthcare disparities and promoting wellness among underserved populations.

As President-Elect of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses – Miami Chapter, Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola continues to advocate for the professional growth of Hispanic nurses and the improvement of healthcare quality for Hispanic communities CityBiz. Her leadership extends to mentoring the next generation of nursing leaders, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development.

The Florida Nurses Association South Region's Visionary Leader Award celebrates outstanding contributions to the nursing profession. Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola's recognition underscores her transformative impact on nursing practice and her dedication to advancing healthcare for all.

