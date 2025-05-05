Awqaf Abu Dhabi Expands Global Endowment Strategy Through High-Level Engagements In Germany

Abu Dhabi, UAE; May 2025: As part of its long-term strategy to strengthen global endowment collaboration and drive innovation in social investment, the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has concluded a strategic mission to Germany. The visit marked a significant step in expanding partnerships with leading philanthropic institutions and endowment funds across Europe.





Germany, with over €50 billion in endowment assets managed by thousands of charitable foundations, represents one of the world's most advanced ecosystems for philanthropic investment. These foundations balance prudent financial management with social innovation, making them a key knowledge hub for organisations like Awqaf Abu Dhabi seeking to enhance the impact, transparency, and sustainability of their own endowment portfolios. Led by His Excellency Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, the mission included high-level meetings with the Volkswagen Foundation, the German Federal Environmental Foundation (DBU), and the Robert Bosch Foundation, three of Germany's most influential philanthropic entities. “Our mission to Germany reflects Awqaf Abu Dhabi's commitment to building global partnerships that drive innovation in endowment management and amplify impact,” said H.E. Al Qassim.“By connecting with leading institutions, we are learning from their experiences, adopting best practices, and enhancing our financial sustainability and social investment capabilities. Endowments are powerful instruments for creating long-term value, socially, economically, and culturally, and through such global engagements, we are shaping more resilient and forward-thinking communities.” The mission began with a strategic briefing at the UAE Embassy in Berlin, where the delegation explored avenues for deeper UAE–Germany cooperation in the endowment and philanthropic sectors. This set the tone for a series of knowledge-exchange sessions with prominent German organisations. In Hannover, Awqaf Abu Dhabi engaged with the Volkswagen Foundation, the largest private research funder in Germany. Discussions explored governance structures, funding models, community impact initiatives, and the role of technology in data-driven philanthropy. The delegation also shared Awqaf Abu Dhabi's own strategic framework, highlighting its integrated approach to financial and social returns. At the DBU headquarters in Osnabrück, conversations focused on sustainable asset management and the foundation's support for environmental and circular economy projects. The visit also included a tour of DBU's facilities, offering a first-hand look at its operational ecosystem and measurable social outcomes. The mission concluded with a visit to the Robert Bosch Foundation, where the delegation explored impact-driven funding strategies, cross-sector collaborations, and the integration of digital tools to improve foundation effectiveness. With a diverse and expanding portfolio of income-generating assets, Awqaf Abu Dhabi adheres to international standards of wealth and impact management. The organisation remains committed to uplifting communities through targeted initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare, empowering future generations while advancing Abu Dhabi's vision for sustainable development and philanthropy-led innovation. About Awqaf Abu Dhabi: Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability. In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion. Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors' funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.