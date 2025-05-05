AB "Rokiškio Sūris" Dividend Payment Procedure For The Year 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Rokiškio sūris (company code 173057512, registered office address Pramonės street 3, Rokiškis) held on 30 April 2025, decided to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share for 2024 (the total amount allocated for dividends for 2024 is EUR 6.284 million).

Dividends will be entitled to those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth business day after the General Meeting of Shareholders that has decided to allocate a part of the profit for dividend payment (i.e. 15 May 2025).

The first day without rights (i.e. Ex-Date), from which the shares of AB Rokiškio sūris (RSU1L, ISIN code LT0000100372) acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not entitle to receive dividends for 2024, is 14 May 2025.

As of May 27, 2025, dividends will be paid in the following order:



For shareholders whose bookkeeping of AB Rokiškio sūris shares is managed by financial brokerage firms or branches of credit institutions providing securities accounting services, the amount of dividends after deduction of personal income tax or income tax under the laws of the Republic of Lithuania will be transferred to the shareholder's account in the respective financial brokerage company or credit institution; For shareholders whose accounting of AB Rokiškio sūris shares under the authorization of the Company (issuer) is managed by UAB FMĮ Orion Securities, the amount of dividends after deduction of personal income tax or income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania will be transferred to the bank or other financial institution (IBAN) account specified by the shareholder. Applications for dividend payment can be submitted in writing (Rokiškio sūris AB address: Pramonės 3, LT- 42150 Rokiškis) or by e-mail ...

Dividends paid in 2025 will be taxed as follows:

. dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 percent;

. dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 16 percent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

Residents of the foreign countries, which have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to Rokiškio sūris AB address: Pramonės 3, LT- 42150 Rokiškis by 20 May 2025.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

Tel. +370 458 55200