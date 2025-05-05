Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market Report 2025 With Regional Growth Forecasts To 2033 - Increasing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|171
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$6.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Global Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer (by Cancer Type)
1.1.1 North America
1.1.2 Europe
1.1.3 Asia-Pacific
1.1.4 Rest-of-the-World
1.2 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2.1 Increasing Partnerships among Players
1.2.2 Increasing Launch of Innovative Products and Regulatory Approvals in Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Ecosystem
1.3 Regulatory Landscape
1.3.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
1.3.1.1 FDA Regulation
1.3.1.2 CMS Regulation (Reimbursement Scenario)
1.3.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
1.3.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific
1.3.3.1 China
1.3.3.2 Japan
1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market
1.5 Liquid Biopsy-Based Cancer Molecular Diagnostics
1.6 Laboratory-Developed Test (LDT) vs. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)
1.7 Role of Companion Diagnostics in the Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market
1.8 Market Dynamics
1.8.1 Market Drivers
1.8.1.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer Cases
1.8.1.2 Rising Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics
1.8.1.3 Growth in Biomarker Identification and Transformations in Molecular Techniques
1.8.1.4 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
1.8.2 Market Challenges
1.8.2.1 Lack of Qualified Professionals
1.8.2.2 High Cost of Molecular Diagnostic Kits and Assays Hindering the Adoption Rate
1.8.3 Market Opportunities
1.8.3.1 Focus on Reimbursement and Medical Coverage for Molecular Oncology Diagnostics
1.8.3.2 Focus on Next-Generation Ultrasensitive Molecular Diagnostics
1.8.3.3 Increasing Growth Opportunities for Molecular Diagnostics Companies in Emerging Economies
2 Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market (by Product)
2.1 Product Summary
2.2 Kits and Assays
2.3 Instruments
2.4 Software
3 Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market (by Technology)
3.1 Technology Summary
3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction
3.3 Next-Generation Sequencing
3.4 Immunohistochemistry
3.5 Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization
3.6 Flow Cytometry
3.7 Other Technologies
4 Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market (by Application)
4.1 Application Summary
4.2 Clinical Diagnostics
4.3 Research Use
5 Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market (by Cancer Type)
5.1 Cancer Type Summary
5.2 Solid Tumors
5.2.1 Breast Cancer
5.2.2 Lung Cancer
5.2.3 Colorectal Cancer
5.2.4 Prostate Cancer
5.2.5 Ovarian Cancer
5.2.6 Other Solid Tumors
5.3 Hematological Malignancies
5.3.1 Lymphoma
5.3.2 Leukemia
5.3.3 Multiple Myeloma
5.3.4 Other Hematological Malignancies
6 Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Market (by End User)
6.1 End User Summary
6.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
6.3 Reference Laboratories
6.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
6.5 Academic and Research Institutes
7 Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market: by Region
7.1 Regional Summary
7.2 Drivers and Restraints
7.3 North America
7.3.1 Regional Overview
7.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
7.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
7.3.4 By Cancer Type
7.4 Europe
7.5 Asia-Pacific
7.6 Rest-of-the-World
8 Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
8.1 Key Strategic Development
8.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
8.1.2 New Offerings
8.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
8.1.4 Regulatory and Legal Activities
8.2 Company Share Analysis
8.3 Company Profiles
9 Research Methodology
9.1 Data Sources
9.1.1 Primary Data Sources
9.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
9.1.3 Data Triangulation
9.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment