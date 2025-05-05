O Brave 'New Normal' World: Living With Coronavirus Book One: Dealing With The Pandemic By Steve Gleadhill

Book Cover

The Author Steve Gleadhill

Navigating Crisis Through a Layman's Lens: Steve Gleadhill's“O Brave 'New Normal' World” Chronicles the Pandemic's First Impact

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / --In“O Brave 'New Normal' World”, author Steve Gleadhill invites readers to relive and reflect on one of the most transformative global events of the 21st century-the COVID-19 pandemic. This compelling first installment in a four-part series dissects the initial chaos of the crisis, painting a vivid and thought-provoking picture of how the virus abruptly reshaped our everyday lives.With a keen observational eye and a deeply personal approach, Gleadhill offers more than just a record of events. He presents an accessible, comprehensive look at the immediate social, political, and emotional upheavals that defined the pandemic's early days. Far from a technical or academic take, the book delivers a heartfelt, insightful layman's perspective-one that resonates with readers around the world who endured the same shared experience of uncertainty, fear, and transformation.“As the lockdowns began, I felt compelled to start documenting what was happening-not as an expert, but as someone trying to make sense of a world that suddenly looked and felt unfamiliar,” Gleadhill shares.“This book represents the first wave of observations: how we adapted, how systems failed or prevailed, and how quickly our 'normal' collapsed.”“O Brave 'New Normal' World” is the beginning of a sweeping series that continues to chronicle the pandemic's unfolding consequences-long-term societal, institutional, and psychological reverberations that are still being felt today.About the AuthorBorn in Hull in 1950, Steve Gleadhill has dedicated much of his life to public service and community engagement. After earning a degree in English from Leeds University, he spent two decades with Newcastle upon Tyne City Libraries, where he contributed to professional journals and delivered talks across the UK. His career evolved into vital liaison roles between local government, communities, and voluntary agencies throughout northeast England.Notably, Gleadhill authored a revised submission for Newcastle's New Deal for Communities that secured £50 million in funding from the central government. He also played a crucial role in the formation of Sunderland's Arc Urban Regeneration Company and led efforts that contributed to South Tyneside achieving Beacon status for neighborhood working. As a visiting lecturer at the University of Northumbria, he has spoken on topics including community health, urban regeneration, and effective partnership strategies.Now retired, Gleadhill has channeled his analytical insight and storytelling abilities into writing.“O Brave 'New Normal' World” is his striking literary response to a world reshaped by crisis-an essential addition to the ongoing dialogue about life during and after the pandemic.Recently, Steve Gleadhill participated in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford, where he engaged with a wider audience exploring his compelling account of the pandemic's impact – sharing insights, diving into the inspiration and intricate layers behind this gripping account. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )Discover how this book captures the immediate shock and far-reaching effects of the global crisis, all through the eyes of a layman documenting history in real time.“O Brave 'New Normal' World: Living with Coronavirus Book One: Dealing with the Pandemic” is available for purchase at major online retailers such as Amazon or you may click through this link

Luna Harrington

Prime Seven Media

+ +1 414-882-5318

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

O Brave 'New Normal' World by Steve Gleadhill

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.