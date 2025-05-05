MEED Shares Progress-Focused Agenda For Saudi Giga Projects Summit 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) More than 70 speakers to convene across the 3-day event

Riyadh, May– MEED has unveiled the agenda for Saudi Giga Projects 2025, which will provide updates from Saudi Arabia's biggest projects, development progress across the Kingdom and a look to future projects. Set to take place from May 12 to May 14, 2025, the landmark event will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and visionaries to discuss and showcase the transformative giga projects that are shaping the future of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 initiative.

The agenda features speakers from the Kingdom's most notable giga projects, including updates from Oussama Kabbani, Group Chief Development Officer at ROSHN; Matthew Boot, Chief Projects Officer at Diriyah Company; Ben Edwards, Group Head of Cost, Commercial and Procurement at Red Sea Global; Fabien Toscano, CEO at AlUla Development Company; Philip Gullett, Executive Director at Trojena; Talal Almaiman, CEO at Kingdom Holding Company, Dale Chadwick, Chief Development Officer at King Salman Park Foundation and Muhammed Alqahtani, Executive Vice President – Delivery at Sports Boulevard Foundation.

Day One will focus on how Saudi's giga projects are delivering Vision 2030, with the day's agenda including Unlocking Opportunities – Building the Saudi Vision 2030!', 'Saudi Arabia's Giga Projects – Shaping and Transforming the Kingdom's Future' and 'Joining the Dots – How Stakeholders Can Collaborate to Achieve the Saudi Vision 2030!'. The agenda also includes fireside chats and presentations featuring updates from ROSHN Group, Soudah Peaks, and Kingdom Holding Company.

The second day will feature notable project updates from Alula Development Company, Sports Boulevard Foundation and Red Sea Global, and a panel discussion looking at 'Innovative Urban Design for Smart Infrastructure and Integrated Green Communities: Shaping Sustainable Cities'. Other panel discussions will look at the role of the private sector and PPPs, innovations in modular & MEP, and attracting talent for the future beyond 2030.

The final day will begin with reflections from Day Two and opening remarks by the Chairman. Notable sessions to follow include: 'Mega Project Showcase and Construction Updates: The Stadium Construction Programme', 'Delivering Priority Event-Driven Projects – FIFA 2034 World Cup, 2029 Asian Winter Games, Riyadh 2030 Expo, AFC 2027' and water project updates from Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), and Oxagon & DataVolt to update on the future of data centre project build in Saudi Arabia.

