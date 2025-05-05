403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Marks Slowest Economic Growth Since 2021
(MENAFN) Indonesia's economy grew by 4.87 percent in the first three months of 2025, marking its weakest pace of expansion since the third quarter of 2021.
This data reflects a notable slowdown in economic momentum compared to previous periods.
As reported by Statistics Indonesia, the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) was approximately USD344 billion during this timeframe.
These figures highlight the country's current economic performance, underscoring a modest level of growth.
The report stated that the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors recorded the strongest output increase, achieving a rate of 10.52 percent on the production side.
This indicates that primary industries played a key role in supporting overall economic activity.
Meanwhile, exports of goods and services led growth on the expenditure side, showing a 6.78 percent rise.
This suggests that external trade provided a positive contribution to the economy despite broader challenges.
However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the economy experienced a decline, shrinking by 0.98 percent in the first quarter of 2025.
This contraction indicates a short-term setback in the country’s otherwise gradual recovery.
This data reflects a notable slowdown in economic momentum compared to previous periods.
As reported by Statistics Indonesia, the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) was approximately USD344 billion during this timeframe.
These figures highlight the country's current economic performance, underscoring a modest level of growth.
The report stated that the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors recorded the strongest output increase, achieving a rate of 10.52 percent on the production side.
This indicates that primary industries played a key role in supporting overall economic activity.
Meanwhile, exports of goods and services led growth on the expenditure side, showing a 6.78 percent rise.
This suggests that external trade provided a positive contribution to the economy despite broader challenges.
However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the economy experienced a decline, shrinking by 0.98 percent in the first quarter of 2025.
This contraction indicates a short-term setback in the country’s otherwise gradual recovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment