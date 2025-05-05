Bread Financial, Bob Woodruff Foundation Announce Multiyear Mission To Improve Mental Health Care For Children In Military Families

Three-year, $3 million investment will focus on expanding care, training clinicians, and proven programs fostering wellness and social connection

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH ) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation announced today that the tech-forward financial services company and the leading nonprofit organization supporting veterans will embark on a multiyear mission to improve the mental health of children in military families. Bread Financial's $3 million investment over the next three years will build on the company's history of supporting the Bob Woodruff Foundation, including efforts focused on children and families of those who have served in uniform.

"For children in military and veteran families, mental health challenges are compounded by frequent moves, deployments, barriers to care, and other service-related stressors," said Ralph Andretta, president and chief executive officer at Bread Financial and a Bob Woodruff Foundation board member . "Bread Financial has a long history of making bold, strategic investments that strengthen our communities, and I am proud of our growing partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to help address the mental health needs of military-connected children with an integrated approach to holistic wellness."

Bob Woodruff Foundation program officers will use the Bread Financial investment to fund leading local mental health service providers focused on increasing the accessibility of high-quality mental health care for military children and their families. These grants will support:



Direct clinical mental health care for children and their families

Training for clinicians to be better equipped to meet the needs of military-connected children Proven programs that increase the overall wellbeing of military-connected children, including initiatives focused on social connection

According to a recent survey , more than 70% of Bob Woodruff Foundation's Got Your 6 Network partners reported caring for local families with children in need of mental health services. Only 13% of the service providers said that their organizations could address the full need in their community. The grantees connected to this partnership will be a part of the Foundation's national Got Your 6 Network of local boots-on-the-ground partners addressing the needs of the military community.

Examples of mental health care success stories funded by the Bob Woodruff Foundation can be found here .

"Bread Financial is becoming a national leader in supporting the mental health of kids who are making an extraordinary sacrifice themselves to keep our country safe," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation . "We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of Bread Financial, and for the time and resources it has committed into doing what's right for our nation's military families. Together, will continue to leverage data and expertise as we identify gaps in care and scale local ideas that are proven to help the children of our heroes."

About Bread Financial®

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH ) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.

To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit breadfinancial or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. The Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested more than $170 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families - those who stood for us - have stable and successful futures.

Contacts:

Bob Woodruff Foundation – Eric Phillips ([email protected] )

Bread Financial – Rachel Stultz ([email protected] )

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation

