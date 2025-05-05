Digital Ally Announces Reverse Stock Split

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for a growing variety of industries and organizational functions, including law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced a 1-for-20 reverse split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock"). The Company anticipates that the Common Stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on a split-adjusted basis at the start of trading on May 7, 2025 and will have a new CUSIP number of 25382T309.

At the Company's annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") held on December 17, 2024, the Company's stockholders approved a proposal to amend the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio within the range of 1-for-5 to 1-for-20, as determined by the Company's Board of Directors. On April 10, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved the 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split.

Information to Stockholders

Securities Transfer Corporation, the Company's transfer agent, will send instructions to stockholders of record who hold stock certificates regarding the exchange of certificates for Common Stock. Stockholders who hold their shares of Common Stock in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts or "street name" are not required to take any action to effect the exchange of their shares of Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split. Securities Transfer Corporation may be reached for questions at (469) 633-0101.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the closing of the proposed offering, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

