Mike Lindell Media Corp. Appoints New General Counsel OTC: (MLMC)

Chaska, MN, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corporation (OTC: MLMC) today announced the appointment of attorney Daniel J. Eastman as General Counsel, effective immediately. With over 35 years of legal and regulatory experience, Mr. Eastman will oversee the Company's legal affairs, corporate governance, and risk management strategies during a period of heightened litigation activity and industry scrutiny.Mr. Eastman's background includes public service as an SEC legal staff intern and state securities regulator, as well as the practice of corporate law, Federal and state securities law compliance, and securities fraud defense. He has substantial experience serving as CEO and on corporate boards and has advised on multiple complex financial restructurings – both public and private. He is recognized for his ability to navigate legal crises, protect shareholder value, and fortify corporate compliance in fast-moving, high-stakes environments.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Eastman to the team at a pivotal time,” said Greg Martin, President and Chief Operating Officer of MLMC.“His experience and strategic counsel will help us

strengthen internal controls and continue executing our mission as a public platform.” As General Counsel, Mr. Eastman will report to the CEO and the Board of Directors. Engagement reflects the Company's long-term alignment of interests with strategic leadership.



For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Greg Martin – Communications

682-229-7476

...





ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA, CORP.

Mike Lindell Media, Corp. operates a conservative broadcast network to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched in April 2021 and rebranded as Lindell-TV in February 2025) and (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively the“Platforms”). The Company has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting. Recently, the Company was

granted press access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration. The Company will report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, covering United States and world events.

Visit to learn more.

