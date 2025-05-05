403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Baniyas Crowned Champions as Third Round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Concludes
(MENAFN- Action PR) The third round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship – Gi concluded on Sunday at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Competitions for U12 and kids categories were held on the final day which saw Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club claiming the top spot in the medal standings, with Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club securing second place and Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finishing third.
The final day saw strong support from families and jiu-jitsu fans, who gathered to cheer on the participants. Their presence added to the event’s energetic atmosphere and strengthened community ties, further establishing the championship as a prominent platform for social and cultural engagement.
The competitions were attended, and the winners crowned, by a host of dignitaries, including H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy; H.E. Dr. Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi, Director General of the Government Academy at the Department of Government Empowerment; Engineer Saqer Abdulla Alhammadi, Acting Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute; H.E. Ahmed Saeed Ali Jarwan, President of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Khalid Al Rashidi, Chairman of steering committee, Mubadala Foundation, along with several officials and sports enthusiasts.
H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran emphasised that the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship reflects the vision of the wise leadership in supporting sport and empowering future generations.
“The continued support of the wise leadership for jiu-jitsu reflects its belief in the sport’s importance in promoting physical and mental well-being and instilling noble values. This plays a key role in building a cohesive society where sport is an essential pillar of sustainable development and global leadership,” he added.
H.E. Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan praised the high level of organisation and wide participation, highlighting the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu in the UAE due to its physical and educational benefits, as well as its role in instilling values such as discipline, determination, and resilience among athletes.
Zayed Dorazahi of UAEJJ ARENA, who won gold in the Kids Boys /White / 24kg division, said, “I’m very happy to win the gold medal. I trained hard with my coach and teammates and put in a lot of effort to prepare. I started practising jiu-jitsu four years ago with my brother Khalid and sister Maya. I thank my family for always encouraging me, and I hope to compete in more tournaments and win more medals.”
The championship continues its successful run, with the fourth round scheduled for June, amid growing interest in a sport that has become a key component of the local sporting landscape.
The final day saw strong support from families and jiu-jitsu fans, who gathered to cheer on the participants. Their presence added to the event’s energetic atmosphere and strengthened community ties, further establishing the championship as a prominent platform for social and cultural engagement.
The competitions were attended, and the winners crowned, by a host of dignitaries, including H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy; H.E. Dr. Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi, Director General of the Government Academy at the Department of Government Empowerment; Engineer Saqer Abdulla Alhammadi, Acting Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute; H.E. Ahmed Saeed Ali Jarwan, President of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Khalid Al Rashidi, Chairman of steering committee, Mubadala Foundation, along with several officials and sports enthusiasts.
H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran emphasised that the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship reflects the vision of the wise leadership in supporting sport and empowering future generations.
“The continued support of the wise leadership for jiu-jitsu reflects its belief in the sport’s importance in promoting physical and mental well-being and instilling noble values. This plays a key role in building a cohesive society where sport is an essential pillar of sustainable development and global leadership,” he added.
H.E. Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan praised the high level of organisation and wide participation, highlighting the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu in the UAE due to its physical and educational benefits, as well as its role in instilling values such as discipline, determination, and resilience among athletes.
Zayed Dorazahi of UAEJJ ARENA, who won gold in the Kids Boys /White / 24kg division, said, “I’m very happy to win the gold medal. I trained hard with my coach and teammates and put in a lot of effort to prepare. I started practising jiu-jitsu four years ago with my brother Khalid and sister Maya. I thank my family for always encouraging me, and I hope to compete in more tournaments and win more medals.”
The championship continues its successful run, with the fourth round scheduled for June, amid growing interest in a sport that has become a key component of the local sporting landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment