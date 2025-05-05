MK Stalin Presents Royalties To Five Tamil Scholars

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday presented royalties to five eminent Tamil scholars whose literary works have been nationalised by the state government.

The event took place at the valedictory function of 'Tamil Week,' held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai to commemorate the birth anniversary of celebrated Tamil poet 'Pavendhar' Bharathidasan.

The scholars whose works were nationalised are the late 'Kavikko' S. Abdul Rahman, late Merwin, and late A. Palani and poets Ku. Ma. Kothandam and Ilama Tamilnavan.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each. While family members of Abdul Rahman, Merwin, and Palani received the royalties on their behalf, Kothandam and Ilama Tamilnavan accepted theirs in person.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasised that the nationalisation of these works reflects the government's commitment to making the profound contributions of Tamil scholars accessible to the wider public.

“This nationalisation is not merely an administrative task but a cultural imperative. By ensuring these works are available to all, we are enriching Tamil literature and honouring the lifelong efforts of these scholars,” he said.

The Chief Minister also distributed prizes to the winners of various literary competitions held across Tamil Nadu during 'Tamil Week.'

Ministers Duraimurugan, M.P. Saminathan, R.S. Rajakannappan, Ma. Subramanian, P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, and several legislators attended the event.

Since April 29, the state has hosted a series of literary events and discussions in district headquarters, drawing widespread participation from scholars, students, and literature enthusiasts.

The Chief Minister noted that Bharathidasan's vision continues to inspire generations, adding,“Our government is committed to fostering a vibrant literary culture that upholds Tamil pride and progress.”

The event also coincided with the DMK government approaching its fifth year in office.

On Sunday, the government highlighted its achievements over the past four years, citing flagship schemes such as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. These initiatives, the government noted, have garnered praise from both national and international bodies, including the United Nations.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian remarked,“Tamil Nadu has emerged as a model for social welfare and health initiatives across India. This recognition reflects visionary leadership and tireless implementation.”

The government also recalled its proactive response during the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises like cyclones and floods.

“Despite the Union government's indifference during these challenges, we safeguarded the people of Tamil Nadu through timely action,” the government said.