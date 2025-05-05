403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House Sets Stage for ISS 2030 Retirement
(MENAFN) The U.S. government has officially confirmed its plans to begin the process of concluding operations on the International Space Station (ISS), aiming for its retirement by the year 2030. This decision was outlined in the White House's Fiscal Year 2026 Discretionary Budget Request, released on Friday.
NASA initially provided details regarding the decommissioning of the ISS in December 2021, a plan that was subsequently reaffirmed in documents published in early 2022.
The recent budget document states that, “The Budget reflects the upcoming transition to a more cost-effective commercial approach to human activities in space as the space station approaches the end of its life cycle.”
The proposed 2026 budget allocates approximately $18.6 billion to NASA, a decrease from the $24.9 billion allocated in fiscal year 2024, with significant reductions impacting science programs. The Trump administration indicated that crewed and cargo missions to the ISS would be substantially decreased during this transitional phase. Remaining research conducted on board will primarily focus on studies related to long-duration spaceflight, which are considered vital for upcoming missions to the Moon and Mars – initiatives strongly supported by US President Donald Trump and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
NASA initially provided details regarding the decommissioning of the ISS in December 2021, a plan that was subsequently reaffirmed in documents published in early 2022.
The recent budget document states that, “The Budget reflects the upcoming transition to a more cost-effective commercial approach to human activities in space as the space station approaches the end of its life cycle.”
The proposed 2026 budget allocates approximately $18.6 billion to NASA, a decrease from the $24.9 billion allocated in fiscal year 2024, with significant reductions impacting science programs. The Trump administration indicated that crewed and cargo missions to the ISS would be substantially decreased during this transitional phase. Remaining research conducted on board will primarily focus on studies related to long-duration spaceflight, which are considered vital for upcoming missions to the Moon and Mars – initiatives strongly supported by US President Donald Trump and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment