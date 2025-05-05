BABY RUTH® TEAMS UP WITH THE CINCINNATI REDS FOR THE 2025 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SEASON

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fans can satisfy their sweet tooth with a timeless twist at Rosie's Ice Cream Stands at Great American Ball Park. Known for its classic soft-serve ice cream and not-so-classic toppings, stadium attendees can now order Rosie's iconic vanilla sundae with Baby Ruth crushed topping in the Scouts Club and at Rosie's Ice Cream Stands in section 115, 132 and 422.

"The Cincinnati Reds and Baby Ruth both embody what sports fans love - tradition, excellence, and moments of pure enjoyment," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio . "Partnering with the Reds and serving our candy atop Rosie's ice cream sundaes combines three things that create the perfect triple play - a historic franchise, local favorite treats, and our iconic candy bar – making every inning more delicious at Great American Ball Park."

"We are thrilled that Baby Ruth is now officially available for fans to enjoy at Great American Ball Park," said Dave Collins, the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Cincinnati Reds. "Baby Ruth is a beloved brand with a deep connection to America's pastime and we are excited for the partnership."

Baby Ruth will be showcased on digital signage along the first and third base lines during home games, while Baby Ruth bars will be available throughout the stadium at Kroger Sweet Spot concession stands, creating authentic game-day traditions that elevate the partnership's visibility. Fans can also stay tuned for an exciting sweepstakes from Baby Ruth and the Cincinnati Reds this summer.

About Baby Ruth®

Born in Chicago in 1921, Baby Ruth® is bursting with dry roasted peanuts, rich caramel, smooth nougat and crazy deliciousness. For a century, this all-American candy bar has been delighting consumers with its perfectly delicious taste. Keep up with the latest news about Baby Ruth at and on social platforms including Facebook and Instagram .

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. .

About the Cincinnati Reds

As baseball's first professional team, the Cincinnati Reds boast a rich and storied tradition dating back to 1869. Over the years, the Reds have fielded many great teams-from their first World Series title in 1919 to the Big Red Machine's back-to-back championships in 1975 and 1976, and the wire-to-wire championship season in 1990. A new generation of stars has since emerged, capturing National League Central Division titles in 2010 and 2012, and earning a postseason berth in 2020. Much of the Reds' success can be attributed to the unwavering support of their passionate fan base. By connecting with fans across Reds Country and working to make Great American Ball Park an exciting and memorable destination, the Reds are committed to keeping fans of all ages engaged for generations to come. Fans can explore the team's rich legacy at the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum, while the Reds Community Fund continues to improve the lives of youth and promote the growth of baseball and softball through a wide range of initiatives.

