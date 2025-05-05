Cotiviti Selects The Casepoint Platform For Its Innovative Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cotiviti empowers healthcare organizations to deliver better care at a lower cost with its robust payment accuracy, risk adjustment, quality improvement, and consumer engagement solutions. "As our organization continued to grow, we needed a single, secure, and unified legal hold platform to help manage legal matters," said Brett Magun, General Counsel for Cotiviti. "After exploring top legal hold solutions in the U.S., we ultimately selected Casepoint and look forward to a successful relationship."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Cotiviti as they implement Casepoint's end-to-end legal hold management and eDiscovery platform," said Chris Kruse, Chief Revenue Officer at OPEXUS + Casepoint. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing enterprise organizations with powerful technology that significantly reduces legal risk while enhancing defensibility. Cotiviti will benefit from our intuitive templates, advanced AI capabilities, and automation features that streamline complex processes and improve operational efficiency. What makes this particularly exciting is our shared vision for technology that's not only sophisticated but genuinely user-friendly. At OPEXUS + Casepoint, we pride ourselves on being more than just a software provider - we're a true partner invested in our customers' success in navigating today's complex legal landscape."

Cotiviti selected Casepoint based on its proven track record of working with large enterprises, its platform's ease of use, its ability to preserve held documents in place with integrated eDiscovery features, and its strong security qualifications. Features like automatic preservation and the ability to easily look at collected data will help streamline and ensure compliance.

About OPEXUS + Casepoint

OPEXUS + Casepoint is the trusted leader in regulatory and compliance workflows across corporate and government enterprises. The company was formed through the 2025 merger of OPEXUS, a leading provider of government process management software, and Casepoint, the industry leader in corporate and government data discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and data compliance. With solutions deployed in both large commercial organizations and government institutions worldwide, OPEXUS + Casepoint brings modern technology with AI, analytics, and automation to drive operational excellence for corporations and government agencies. For more information, visit and .

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti enables healthcare organizations to deliver better care at lower cost through advanced technology and data analytics, helping to ensure the quality and sustainability of how healthcare is delivered in the United States. Cotiviti's solutions are a critical foundation for healthcare payers in their mission to lower healthcare costs and improve quality through higher performing payment accuracy , quality improvement , risk adjustment , and consumer engagement programs. The company also supports the retail industry with data management and recovery audit services that improve business outcomes. For more information, visit .

