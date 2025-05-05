Oxylabs Releases 2024 Impact Report With Focus On Ethical Data Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Oxylabs, a leading web intelligence collection platform, has published its 2024 Impact Report , highlighting key environmental, social and governance initiatives.

Aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the 2024 Impact Report details Oxylabs' continued focus on three key areas: climate action, education, and innovation.

“2024 was a year of unprecedented breakthroughs in AI, reshaping the tech landscape. For Oxylabs, operating at the forefront of public web data collection, it only highlighted our belief in balancing innovation with responsibility. While advancing cutting-edge technology, we remained deeply committed to ethical data collection standards and supporting socially impactful initiatives.”- said Julius Černiauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

In 2024, Oxylabs reached a symbolic milestone of 100 patents globally and introduced the industry's first AI-driven scraping assistant OxyCopilot. The company was also busy sharing their knowledge with the industry - from a web scraping conference OxyCon, to numerous webinars and lectures.

“Being a technology company, we direct our efforts where they are most impactful. Therefore we put strong emphasis on promoting ethical standards around data gathering in our whole industry, and empower social initiatives with our infrastructure”, - said Urte Karkliene, sustainability manager at Oxylabs.

The year was fruitful for Oxylabs pro-bono initiative, Project 4β , which provides public web data gathering infrastructure to those driving social impact. Oxylabs broadened partnerships with NGOs, investigative journalism organizations and academic institutions. Among the most prominent new partnerships were Bellingcat, Global Witness, The Ferret, and The Pulitzer Center.

Oxylabs continued to invest in carbon removal projects, aiming to make a positive climate contribution. The company chose to support a REDD Project in Brazil Nut Concessions in Peru. It also supported and joined various environmental and social initiatives.

The 2024 Impact Report is available for download at

