FAT Brands Announces Drew Martin As Chief Information Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , announces the hiring of Drew Martin as Chief Information Officer. Martin joins FAT Brands with over 35 years of IT experience, delivering impactful results for a wide range of companies-from Fortune 500 companies to high-growth start-ups. Martin will be focused on delivering scalable technological solutions to progress the growth of FAT Brands.

Martin's diverse background includes serving as Senior Vice President and CIO for Jack in the Box and Senior Vice President and CIO for Sony Electronics. Other previous ventures include PepsiCo, leading the digital transformation/supporting the sale of Jenny Craig, and serving as Executive Vice President and CIO of high-growth software start-up Lytx Inc., where Martin led the development of AI product features.

“Drew's vast experience across the consumer landscape will provide great value to FAT Brands as we continue to enhance and strengthen our technology platforms,” said Thayer Wiederhorn, Chief Operating Officer of FAT Brands.“His deep understanding of digital innovation will be instrumental as we work to elevate our guest experience, streamline operations, and drive long-term growth across our portfolio of brands.”

“FAT Brands continues to cement itself as a leader in the restaurant space with its dynamic, growing restaurant portfolio,” said Drew Martin, CIO of FAT Brands.“I look forward to identifying new technology opportunities that provide strategic value across our brands and position the company as an innovator within the industry.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

