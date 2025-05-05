Assetmark Announces 2025 Practice Excellence Award Recipients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONCORD, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for financial advisors, today announced the recipients of its 2025 Practice Excellence Awards. These awards, now in their eighth year, recognize financial advisory firms that have made significant achievements in the areas of operational excellence and technology adoption at AssetMark.

This year's honorees are:

2025 Operations Excellence Award – Accuracy of Submitted Client Requests

Barrigan Nelson, Capital Financial Planners (Salem, OR)

Scott Barber, Barber Financial (DuBois, PA)

Christopher Tool, Advantage Investment Services , (Canyon Lake, CA)

John McBride & Hayley Bowen​, Stewardship Wealth Advisors (Phoenix, AZ)

2025 Digital Practice Award – Overall Adoption of AssetMark Digital Tools

Marissa Nehlsen​​, Freedom Financial Group (Minot, ND)

Eric Jensen​​, Foxton Financial (Littleton, CO)

Eric Nagel​​, Midwest Legacy Group, LLC (Lisle, IL)

Charlie Hirling, Brad Hirling, and Stephanie Ruello, Hirling Financial Group (Metairie, LA)

2025 Green Planet Award – Adoption of eDelivery

Derek Pilkington, Pilkington Financial ​​ (Denver, CO)

Jonathan Whitehouse, EastRise Wealth Management (Williston, VT)

Bryan Schod​​, Lifetime Financial Growth, LLC. (Morgantown, WV)

Mark Trice​, ClearVista Financial (Waco, TX)

“It's incredibly thrilling to honor these financial advisory firms for their adoption of AssetMark's digital tools to transform traditionally manual middle- and back-office tasks,” said Carrie Hansen, EVP and COO of AssetMark.“Their enthusiastic embrace of technology has set a new standard, enabling advisors to handle client requests with unprecedented speed and precision, and freeing up invaluable time to focus wholeheartedly on serving their clients.”

The Practice Excellence Awards were announced during the kick-off of AssetMark's annual Customer Obsession Week, a week-long celebration starting today through May 9, 2025.“Customer Obsession Week is one of the most exciting times of the year for our company,” Hansen noted.“This is a time when we bring the entire AssetMark team together to celebrate our people, our amazing advisors, and the incredible work they do to support their clients' hopes, dreams, and aspirations. By honoring these twelve award recipients for their outstanding achievements in operational excellence and technology adoption, we're highlighting the critical importance for financial advisors of leveraging digital tools to enhance their client-focused culture and remain competitive.”

The 2025 Practice Excellence Awards are issued by AssetMark and recognize financial advisory firms for embracing AssetMark technology to perform traditionally manual middle- and back-office functions. Award recipients were selected by a panel of senior leaders in AssetMark's Operations and Service organization. Nominees were evaluated based on usage of our digital tools, accuracy, and volume of work. Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

About AssetMark

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform whose mission is to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Its ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

With a history going back to 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees, and its platform serves over 10,700 financial advisors and over 317,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had over $139 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit . Follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Media Nicole Mossman Chief Marketing Officer ...