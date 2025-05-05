403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The New Version Of The Articles Of Association Of Artea Bankas AB Was Registered
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artea bankas AB, legal entity's code 112025254, registered office address Tilžės st. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania (hereinafter –“ the Bank “) informs that on 5 May 2025, a new version of the Articles of Association of the Bank was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved on 31 March 2025 during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (resolution of agenda item No. 8).
Additional information:
Additional information:
Darius Bačinskas
Head of Legal Department
... , +370 635 20988
Attachment
-
Artea bankas_Articles of Association_05052025_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment