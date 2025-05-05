Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The New Version Of The Articles Of Association Of Artea Bankas AB Was Registered


2025-05-05 09:16:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artea bankas AB, legal entity's code 112025254, registered office address Tilžės st. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania (hereinafter –“ the Bank “) informs that on 5 May 2025, a new version of the Articles of Association of the Bank was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved on 31 March 2025 during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (resolution of agenda item No. 8).

Additional information:
Darius Bačinskas
Head of Legal Department
... , +370 635 20988

