New Story Of Homesteaded Couple Demonstrates The Grit, Faith, And Determination To Survive Amid Life’S Challenges

Charleston, SC, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alice and Hank Vedders choice to relocate their family to a homestead near New Holland, South Dakota after twenty years of toiling on rented land. Their optimistic move, though, becomes fraught with challenges that culminate in Hank's death-leaving Alice to fend for both the homestead and their four children alone.

What follows is nothing short of a miracle, as each member of the family shows resilience in their own way. Alice Vedders' kindness to a Native American suffering from near-starvation in obedience to her faith's command to "love one another" becomes the basis for a long friendship with the family.

From the determined matriarch to the sons with their father's work ethic, the Vedders become a powerful image of faith, the strength of family bonds, and the surprising kindness that often comes from unforeseen places.

“[This book is for] teenagers and anyone struggling with their faith,” said the author.

Uplifting, encouraging, and true, Dakota Dawn is a must-read for any reader who needs a bit of hope, courage, or belief in a higher power's plan.

About the Author:

Donald Vedders, a resident of Greenville, South Carolina, is a retired Registered Nurse (RN) whose life experiences and rich family history inspired him to write. His book, Dakota Dawn, is a true story grounded in historical facts and childhood stories narrated by his grandfather. Vedders' narrative is not just an exploration of his ancestry, but also an invitation to the 7th and 8th generation of the Vedders lineage, and anyone grappling with their faith, to join him on this journey of discovery. His storytelling is a testament to the enduring power of family and faith through generations.

