The Haven Luxe Spa Offers New And Improved Services

The Haven offers nine different facial treatments designed to provide instant and long-lasting results.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Specialty Brands International, LLC (SBI) announces that The Haven Luxe Spa, or“The Haven”, has launched a number of new and revamped body and facial services. Each of these services were developed with input from our skincare partners and experts. All of these services are included on the spa's new menu released on May 1, 2025.The Beach Ready Body Treatment by Babor was initiated at the request of a regular customer who was interested in an effective body treatment using the Babor products. The full treatment combines elements of a body exfoliation, body wrap, and relaxing massage into a single 80-minute service. The benefits of aromatherapy is also a part of the experience. Using only premium products from Babor, customers will undergo a sensory journey designed to impart a feeling of being reconnected with nature.Cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, uses low temperatures to target and“freeze” unwanted fat cells which ultimately get eliminated from the body through natural processes. Cryotherapy is safe and highly effective at face and body contouring, as well as overall skin tightening, toning, and smoothing. Treatments can focus on one or more areas of the face and body, including the jawline, neck, arms, hands, and waist. It can also address and improve common skin conditions such as acne, wrinkles, and rosacea. The Haven has several certified and trained therapists who perform these treatments using our state-of-the-art Zemits CoolRestore Elegance device.In order to offer an improved and more effective experience for our facial customers, The Haven has redesigned our facials program to utilize the high-end professional products supplied by ÉMINENCE, Babor, and Hommage. New and innovative offerings include the Radiance Renewal Facial, Hydration & Booster Haven Facial, Gentlemen's Revitalizing Facial, and the Deluxe Face Lifting Facial, as well as several other specially formulated treatments that deliver instant results. Since these new facials were introduced, there has been a significant increase in customer interest and demand for these services.“As an entrepreneur with a background in chemistry and pharmaceuticals, I'm always very fascinated with things that utilize science in novel ways that improve human health and wellness. Our new facial and cryotherapy treatments not only combines highly potent natural and organic ingredients that help address common skin conditions, but also represents a step forward in the effort to advance sustainable skincare.” said Dwon Foye, President and CEO of Specialty Brands International.These and other services at The Haven are available for booking by calling the spa or online at . The spa website is currently undergoing revision to include these new offerings.The Haven offers a wide range of massage, facial, foot reflexology, body treatments, cryotherapy and other treatments. The spa currently has sixteen licensed massage and esthetician therapists on staff and serves a customer base of approximately 40,000. In addition to face and body treatments, the spa also offers several lines of exclusive, high end retail skin care and health and wellness products for sale.***About Us:Specialty Brands International is an international trading company that imports specialty products from Europe and resells and distributes them to select retailers. SBI operates under the trade name The Haven Luxe Spa throughout the Health and Wellness industry.

