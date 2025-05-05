Dr. Kevin Sadati Presented His Facelift Technique At Prestigious New York Master Course On Facial Rejuvenation

Deep plane facelift by Dr. Kevin Sadati

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the intersection of science and artistry, facial plastic surgery continues to evolve-and one of its prominent innovators, Dr. Kevin Sadati, is pushing the boundaries yet again.

This April, at the prestigious Facelift Master Course in New York City, Dr. Sadati unveiled his latest advancement: the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift with Rotating Pedicle Flap. The event, which drew elite plastic surgeons from around the globe, was hosted across four intensive days at venues including Cornell Medical School's cadaver lab, where practical anatomy met surgical innovation.

Dr. Sadati, a board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Newport Beach, California, was among the standout contributors. Known for blending technical precision with an artist's perspective-he is also a trained painter and sculptor-his facelift methodology captured the attention of peers for its nuanced approach to facial preservation and rejuvenation.

Recently published in PRS Global Open, his technique integrates deep plane lifting with a rotating pedicle flap, allowing surgeons to reposition facial tissues dynamically while preserving vascular and ligamentous structures. The goal: achieve more natural results, minimize trauma, and ensure longer-lasting outcomes. It's an evolution grounded in both anatomical respect and aesthetic ambition.

“Incorporating preservation principles into the deep plane has allowed us to redefine what a facelift can accomplish,” Dr. Sadati told the audience during his presentation.“This technique not only elevates tissues-it elevates expectations.”

Throughout the course, Dr. Sadati detailed how to navigate the prezygomatic, pre-masseter, and subplatysmal spaces safely and effectively. These anatomical corridors are critical in avoiding nerve injury and maintaining support structures during surgery. By releasing the facial and cervical retaining ligaments, surgeons can extend the deep plane dissection into the neck more predictably, offering enhanced jawline definition and neck contour.

His live demonstration, backed by clinical data and case studies, underscored the technique's versatility across diverse facial anatomies and aging patterns. Surgeons attending the course also benefited from hands-on cadaver lab sessions, where Dr. Sadati served as a proctor-guiding participants through complex dissections and providing insight into how modern anatomical understanding can optimize traditional techniques.

“This course was created for surgeons eager to master the complexity of facial anatomy and implement the latest evidence-based advancements into their practice,” he said.“It's about delivering results that are not only technically excellent but also artistically sound.”

The NY Facelift Master Course, now a fixture in the academic calendar for high-level aesthetic surgeons, covered a wide range of procedures beyond facelifting-including endoscopic brow lifts, upper lip lifts, and advanced rhinoplasty. With its combination of didactic lectures, cadaver dissections, and interactive panels, the course emphasized safety, artistry, and innovation.

As the demand for natural, long-lasting facial rejuvenation grows, deep plane facelifts have taken center stage-especially approaches that prioritize vascular integrity and minimal invasiveness. Dr. Sadati's contribution to the field marks a new chapter in how surgeons can approach complex anatomy with both confidence and creativity.

Whether mentoring in the lab or presenting from the podium, Dr. Sadati demonstrated why he remains a sought-after educator and innovator in facial plastic surgery. His Newport Beach practice attracts patients from around the world-and now, his techniques are influencing how a global network of surgeons performs some of the most advanced rejuvenation procedures available.

