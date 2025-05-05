403
Erdogan Highlights Turkish Red Crescent’s Support for Gaza
(MENAFN) During a speech delivered at the Turkish Red Crescent’s General Assembly in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that the organization has continuously supported Palestinians in Gaza since the onset of Israel’s military campaign on October 7, 2023.
Erdogan underscored that the Turkish Red Crescent has remained committed to aiding Gaza's population, never abandoning them throughout this challenging period.
His remarks reflect Turkey's consistent humanitarian stance amid the prolonged conflict.
Since October 2023, more than 52,500 Palestinians—primarily women and children—have lost their lives due to what has been described as a relentless Israeli offensive on Gaza.
The scale of the casualties has drawn widespread international condemnation.
In response to the situation, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing "war crimes and crimes against humanity" in the region.
Furthermore, Israel is currently facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice, reflecting growing legal scrutiny over its conduct in the Gaza Strip.
The Turkish Red Crescent has also announced the launch of its 2025 Eid al-Adha initiative, aiming to distribute sacrificial meat to over four million disadvantaged individuals across Turkey, Gaza, Palestine, and 22 other nations.
This campaign emphasizes the organization's broader humanitarian mission beyond the borders of Turkey.
