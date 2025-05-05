403
Techxnow 2025 Set To Redefine The Future Of Technology In Las Vegas This September
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TechXnow, the premier global tech innovation conference, is set to take place from September 9–11, 2025, in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, USA. With a focus on transformative technology, cutting-edge solutions, and industry collaboration, TechXnow brings together the brightest minds in tech from around the world.
From AI pioneers and startup trailblazers to C-level executives and tech investors, TechXnow offers a unique platform to explore the next wave of innovation shaping the global landscape.
What to Expect at TechXnow 2025:
World-Class Speakers: Hear from visionaries, founders, and innovators at the forefront of the industry.
Exclusive Awards Night: Celebrate excellence at the TechXnow Awards, honoring game-changing achievements in tech.
Interactive Exhibits: Discover the latest in AI, IoT, robotics, sustainability tech, and more from global innovators.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with potential partners, clients, and investors across curated sessions and networking lounges.
Startup Showcases: Explore the most promising startups disrupting the industry.
"We're building more than a tech event-we're creating a global movement of innovation and collaboration," said Rajeev, Founder of TechXnow. "TechXnow 2025 is where breakthrough ideas meet the people who can make them a reality."
Nominations and Tickets Open Now
Innovators, thought leaders, and changemakers are encouraged to nominate themselves or others for the prestigious TechXnow Awards. Attendees can now secure early bird tickets to be part of this immersive experience.
Event Dates: September 9–11, 2025
Location: Las Vegas, USA
Visit:
Media Contact:
Email: ...
Website:
