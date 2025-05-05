Telehealth Acquired And Relaunches To Become The Central Hub For Telehealth Success

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, S.C., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doxy , a leading HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform trusted by over a million providers worldwide, has acquired and relaunched Telehealth with a bold new vision: to become the definitive hub for telehealth education, CME/CE training, compliance, consulting, and telehealth news across all areas of healthcare.

Telehealth logo with four inward-facing arrows forming a cross inside a blue square, followed by the text 'telehealth' in blue.

Continue Reading

Founded by Dr. Marlene Maheu in 1997, Telehealth has long served as a trusted resource for providers - offering telehealth continuing education, expert consulting, and one of the most widely read telehealth newsletters, with over 300,000 subscribers. While initially focused on telebehavioral health, Telehealth now supports healthcare professionals across all specialties seeking practical guidance on virtual care.

Now, under the leadership of Doxy, Telehealth is expanding to serve the entire healthcare ecosystem: from primary care to specialty clinics, and from independent practitioners to large health systems.

Why Doxy Acquired Telehealth

"Telehealth success is about more than just the right technology," said Brandon M. Welch, MS, PhD, founder and CEO of Doxy and co-author of Telehealth Success . "It's about patients, clinicians, workflows, finances, laws, and regulations. You need the full picture. Telehealth will help healthcare organizations bring all the pieces together."

One of the core commitments of the new Telehealth is open access. Providers do not need to be Doxy users to benefit. The platform offers a wide array of free telehealth resources, expert articles, and tools to support any healthcare professional looking to improve their virtual care delivery.

What's New at org

Telehealth is relaunching as the central knowledge hub for virtual care, with a rapidly growing set of tools, services, and expert content designed to help providers succeed in telehealth.

New offerings include:



News & Analysis – Regular industry updates, expert commentary, policy analysis, and telehealth research roundups.

Telehealth Training & CME Courses – A growing library of on-demand courses, certifications, and interactive trainings that cover the latest telehealth best practices.

Telehealth Jobs & Careers – A specialized job board and recruiting service helping clinicians and healthcare organizations fill critical virtual care roles.

Compliance Hub – Risk assessment tools, HIPAA guidance, and subscription-based support to help providers achieve and maintain telehealth compliance. Consulting Network – Access to vetted telehealth consultants with expertise in technology, clinical workflows, reimbursement, policy, and more.

Telehealth will be adding new content, tools, and expert voices weekly. The platform's mission is to become the go-to destination for everything telehealth, whether you're launching a virtual care program or leveling up an existing one.

Partner With Us

Telehealth is actively seeking partnerships with thought leaders, educators, health tech innovators, compliance and legal experts, professional associations, and publishers to feature their telehealth products, services, and expertise on the platform.

If you offer solutions that help providers succeed in telehealth, contact us to explore partnership opportunities.

About org

Telehealth is a comprehensive hub for virtual care success, offering expert resources, CME/CE training, consulting services, and news for healthcare professionals across all specialties. Originally founded in 1997 and relaunched by Doxy in 2025, Telehealth helps providers, clinics, and health systems navigate the complexities of telehealth - from compliance and clinical workflows to technology and reimbursement. Learn more at .

Visit:

Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Telehealth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED