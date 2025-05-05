Flexential hosts Bifrost Cable System, first-of-its-kind direct subsea cable connecting North America and Singapore

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New subsea cable to locate termination and interconnection equipment on Flexential's Hillsboro,Oregon Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of secure and scalable data center solutions, today announced that the Bifrost Cable System's (Bifrost) Winema, Oregon landing station, connected to Flexential's infrastructure, is now ready-for-service.

When Bifrost is fully operational, it will be the newest subsea cable system connecting Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Guam, and North America. The project is the third large-scale, multi-tenant cable system to terminate in Flexential's Hillsboro campus, enhancing global connectivity and establishing the region as a vital hub for trans-Pacific communications.

"Subsea cables transmit 99% of intercontinental internet traffic, and Hillsboro is a prime geographic gateway to the Asia Pacific (APAC) region," said Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer at Flexential. "Flexential is a key player in the industry's efforts to update the infrastructure that serves as the backbone to our digital economy. The recent expansion of the FlexAnywhere® Platform demonstrates this commitment, with new data center campuses in Hillsboro designed to support the rapidly growing power and density requirements of AI and GPU-driven high performance compute deployments. By hosting the Bifrost Cable System, we are future-proofing our customers' businesses and demonstrating our commitment to long-term connectivity and resilient digital infrastructure."

Flexential's five Hillsboro data centers include the Network Access Point (NAP) of the Northwest, with direct connectivity to APAC subsea cables and more than 300 on-net carriers across the Flexential platform, providing direct access to the leading cloud service providers and local carrier hotels, offering customers a strong foundation to execute their digital transformation strategies around the world.

