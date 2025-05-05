Zelensky Meets With Ceos Of Leading Czech Defense Companies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the heads of leading Czech defense companies.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on social media , Ukrinform reports.

“During the meeting with the CEOs of leading Czech defense companies, we discussed cooperation in the defense industry and how Ukrainian-Czech collaboration and joint production can guarantee security and prevent a recurrence of aggression on the European continent. I am grateful for the trust in Ukraine and for the implementation of joint projects. We value the participation of Czech companies in the initiative to supply 155 mm ammunition,” Zelensky said.

He noted that the consolidation of European countries' defense industrial potential is a significant contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace.

As Ukrinform reported, yesterday, during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel following a meeting in Prague, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine expects to receive 1.8 million artillery shells this year as part of the Czech initiative.

Photo: President's Office