Azerbaijan, Belarus Strengthen Ties With New Veterinary Sector Pact
The document titled "Action Plan for Veterinary Cooperation between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus for 2025–2027" was signed by Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lomsky, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.
