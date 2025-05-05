Azerbaijan, Belarus Strengthen Ties With New Veterinary Sector Pact

MENAFN - AzerNews) A Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in the field of veterinary services was signed during a broad meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin at the Cabinet of Ministers on May 5,reports.

The document titled "Action Plan for Veterinary Cooperation between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus for 2025–2027" was signed by Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lomsky, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.