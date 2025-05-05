Azerbaijan, Belarus Seal Mou On Sustainable, Efficient Social Security
The document was signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich.
During the meeting, an Action Plan for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the relevant ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus for 2025-2026 was also signed. The document was signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev and the First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus Tatiana Astreiko.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment