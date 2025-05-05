Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Belarus Seal Mou On Sustainable, Efficient Social Security

Azerbaijan, Belarus Seal Mou On Sustainable, Efficient Social Security


2025-05-05 09:05:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Sustainable and Operational Social Security Agency of Azerbaijan and the Republican Unitary Enterprise "National Electronic Services Center" of Belarus during a broad meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin at the Cabinet of Ministers on May 5, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich.

During the meeting, an Action Plan for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the relevant ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus for 2025-2026 was also signed. The document was signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev and the First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus Tatiana Astreiko.

MENAFN05052025000195011045ID1109508611

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search