BJP Holds Rally In Jammu, Seeks Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals

The rally was led by the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Sat Sharma, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and former minister Sham Lal Sharma.

Hundreds of party workers marched to the deputy commissioner's office to submit a memorandum to press for the early deportation of these foreigners illegally settled in Jammu.

MP Sharma said the government issued an order to deport all Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam attack.“We welcome this order and urge that all these individuals be expelled from Jammu and the country.”

“We presented a memorandum urging the deputy commissioner to swiftly deport Pakistani nationals. We demand that they be investigated promptly and sent back to Pakistan,” he told reporters.

Sat Sharma said they urged the deputy commissioner to expel Pakistani citizens.

“These memorandums are being submitted at the district level across various locations in the country to ensure that all Pakistanis living illegally in India are deported,” he said.

“We demand that illegal residents from Pakistan in Jammu be immediately deported as they pose a security threat similar to that of Bangladeshis and the Rohingya,” he added.

MP Sharma said citizens of Myanmar and Bangladesh had already been identified in Jammu city and its adjoining areas and they should be immediately deported.

