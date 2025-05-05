Em Client Version 10.3 Adds Features Familiar From Postbox

MENAFN - Pressat) Prague – 05.05.2025 - The Czech company eM Client has launched a new version of its eponymous email application, positioning their software as the primary rival to Microsoft Outlook in the email app market. The most recent release, version 10.3, also incorporates the most popular features from Postbox, an email application developed by Postbox Inc., which has ceased operations and was acquired by eM Client in 2024.

eM Client 10.3 aims to make the transition for Postbox users as easy as possible by adding many unique and powerful Postbox features that significantly boost eM Client's ability to smoothly and efficiently tackle a busy inbox. New features include:



Account Groups - enabling users to gather similar email accounts together

Profiles - allows users to separate data, for example, for home and work use

Single-stroke keyboard shortcuts - for rapidly navigating, categorizing, and filing email, including Quick Move, Quick Copy, Quick Tag and more

Signature and QuickText libraries - pre-made formatted signatures and text snippets you can save or insert into your messages

New rules actions - playing a sound or inserting words at the beginning or end of a subject line. Visual differences between event statuses - Free, Busy, Tentative, and Out of Office statuses have different opacity and hatching.

In its 18 years of existence, eM Client has become a comprehensive tool for managing emails, as well as calendar, contacts, tasks and notes. It also features integrated chat, including support for group chats such as Microsoft Teams, Slack and Rocket.

All this new and improved functionality folds perfectly into eM Client's industry-leading feature set that includes conversation view, inbox categories, quick translation, email snooze, and support for tags, signatures, templates, quick text snippets and macros. eM Client also recently introduced full AI integration.

eM Client offers both subscription pricing and one-time purchase options, and has welcomed Postbox users with a significant limited-time discount as another way of helping ease their transition to our friendly and powerful software.

About eM Client

eM Client (emclient) was founded in 2006 with a clear goal: to develop the best email application. eM Client combines broad functionality with a modern and intuitive interface. Its qualities, including professional support, are appreciated by more than 2,500,000 users and 100,000 companies worldwide.

