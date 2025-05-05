Statement From ENOC - Armed Forces Unification Day 2025
'On the 6th of May 1976, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, together with Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, made a historic and fundamental decision to unify the Armed Forces. This milestone stands as a shining chapter in our nation's history and remains one of the most vital pillars of the Union, forming a formidable shield that safeguards the sovereignty and achievements of the UAE under the banner of unity.
In this enduring national journey, ENOC Group continues to play a vital role in securing the country's energy needs, as an integral part of the UAE's strategic security framework and a key enabler of sustainable development in light of the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment