Statement From ENOC - Armed Forces Unification Day 2025

'On the 6th of May 1976, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, together with Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, made a historic and fundamental decision to unify the Armed Forces. This milestone stands as a shining chapter in our nation's history and remains one of the most vital pillars of the Union, forming a formidable shield that safeguards the sovereignty and achievements of the UAE under the banner of unity.

In this enduring national journey, ENOC Group continues to play a vital role in securing the country's energy needs, as an integral part of the UAE's strategic security framework and a key enabler of sustainable development in light of the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership.”