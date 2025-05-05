Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders' And Directors' Meetings

CINCINNATI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF ) today announced that based on preliminary voting results at the company's annual meeting on May 3, 2025, shareholders elected all directors for one-year terms to the 13-member board. Shareholders also approved the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, the nonbinding resolution to approve the compensation for the company's named executive officers and ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2025.

Steven J. Johnston, chairman of the board, commented: "We thank shareholders for their interest and participation in the affairs of the company and for approving our proposals, our selection of Deloitte & Touche and our nominees to the board. We have a highly engaged group of directors with a variety of business backgrounds. Their skills complement each other as they work together to guide long-term strategic plans for Cincinnati Financial Corporation, supporting our efforts to increase value for shareholders over time."

Directors elected to the board for terms of one year are:



Nancy C. Benacci, head of equity research (retired) of KeyBanc Capital Markets

Linda W. Clement-Holmes, chief information officer (retired) of The Procter & Gamble Company

Dirk J. Debbink, chairman of MSI General Corporation

Steven J. Johnston, FCAS, MAAA, CFA, CERA, executive chairman of Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Jill P. Meyer, Esq., chief operating and relationships officer and founding managing director – Cincinnati, of The O.H.I.O. Fund

David P. Osborn, CFA, president of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Gretchen W. Schar, executive vice president, chief financial and administrative officer (retired) of Arbonne International LLC

Charles O. Schiff, executive vice president, secretary and treasurer of John J. & Thomas R. Schiff & Co. Inc.

Douglas S. Skidmore, chief executive officer of Skidmore Sales & Distributing Company Inc.

Stephen M. Spray, president and chief executive officer of Cincinnati Financial Corporation

John F. Steele, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Hilltop Basic Resources Inc.

Larry R. Webb, CPCU, president (retired) of Webb Insurance Agency Inc. Cheng-sheng Peter Wu, FCAS, ASA, MAAA, CSPA, external advisor for Boston Consulting Group

The board also announced committee service for the coming year, in line with the independence requirements of applicable law and the listing standards ofNasdaq:



Audit – Gretchen W. Schar (chairperson), Nancy C. Benacci, Linda W. Clement-Holmes, Dirk J. Debbink, David P. Osborn and Cheng-sheng Peter Wu

Compensation – David P. Osborn (chairperson), Linda W. Clement-Holmes, Jill P. Meyer and Gretchen W. Schar

Executive – Steven J. Johnston (chairperson), Dirk J. Debbink, Douglas S. Skidmore, Stephen M. Spray, John F. Steele, Jr. and Larry R. Webb

Investment – Steven J. Johnston (chairperson), Nancy C. Benacci, Dirk J. Debbink, David P. Osborn, Charles O. Schiff, Stephen M. Spray and Larry R. Webb Nominating – Dirk J. Debbink (chairperson), Linda W. Clement-Holmes, Jill P. Meyer, Gretchen W. Schar and Douglas S. Skidmore

