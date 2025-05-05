Imagine Learning Introduces A Smarter Way To Bring AI Into The Classroom

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Grounded in research-backed curriculum and aligned to academic standards, these tools mark a pivotal step in Imagine Learning's vision for AI that supports educators, strengthens instructional practice, and advances student learning.

New AI tools from Imagine Learning align to curriculum and support real instructional tasks

Post thi

"This release reinforces our belief that curriculum should shape AI - not the other way around," said Kinsey Rawe , EVP & Chief Product Officer at Imagine Learning. "When our research-backed pedagogy and instructional content inform the models, educators get outputs they can rely on."

Unlike many AI tools that rely solely on training from generic data, Imagine Learning's solutions integrate its own rigorously vetted curricula, providing outputs that are instructionally aligned, academically sound, and designed to meet the everyday demands of teaching.

Built from Curriculum, Ready for the Classroom

Four new Curriculum-Informed AI tools are currently in pilot with select districts and will expand in availability for the 2025–2026 school year. They include:



Lesson Plan Creator - Helps educators quickly create deeply personalized and standards-aligned lesson plans with objectives, instructional activities, scaffolds, and assessments - customized to the specific adopted Imagine Learning curriculum being used.

Curriculum Coach - An always-available coaching assistant that incorporates Imagine Learning's Professional Development (PD) library to deliver curriculum-aligned strategies and real-time instructional support.

Math Practice Creator - Generates scaffolded math problems tied to grade-level standards, with built-in support for common misconceptions and model solutions. Communication Drafter - Assists educators in drafting customized messages for families, students, or staff, with adjustable tone, translation, and formatting options.

"By weaving AI into the context of an instructional core, teachers get outputs they can trust to maintain the integrity of the curriculum," said Jason Fournier , VP of AI Initiatives at Imagine Learning. "We're excited to see how educators leverage these tools to meet students where they're at, empower potential, and elevate what's possible in the classroom."

A Smarter Foundation for AI in Schools

Districts want AI that works with instruction, not around it. Curriculum-Informed AI is Imagine Learning's approach to making that possible - built on its high-quality instructional materials (HQIM), aligned to standards, and developed to meet the real needs of today's classrooms.

At its core, Curriculum-Informed AI is:



Grounded in Curriculum: Built from trusted, standards-aligned content.

Aligned to Instructional Goals: Supports district-defined outcomes, not generic outputs.

Built for Capacity: Frees educators to focus on higher-impact instruction, creativity, and connection. Responsible by Design: Developed with transparency, accuracy, and student safety in mind.

These tools are designed to integrate AI into instruction in ways that align with district priorities and curriculum goals. Imagine Learning is working closely with pilot partners to ensure successful implementation and lasting impact.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning creates K–12 learning solutions that support the boundless potential of students in more than half the districts nationwide. Empowered with data and insights from educators, we innovate to shape the future of education with a robust, digital-first portfolio of school services and core, courseware, and supplemental solutions. Imagine Learning. Empower potential Learn more: imaginelearning.

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC