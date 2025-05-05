Top Animal Health Experts Address H5N1 Bird Flu In Trupanion Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panelists from the American Veterinary Medical Association, World Small Animal Veterinary Association One Health Committee, and others will share critical updates on H5N1 bird flu

SEATTLE, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for dogs and cats, will host an upcoming webinar focused on the evolving state of bird flu (H5N1) and its impact on pets, pet parents, and the veterinary community.

The complimentary one-hour RACE®-Approved CE webinar "Bird Flu: What We Know Now" will be available on-demand on petpublichealth.org/h5n1-update/ on Thursday, May 8th, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET.

Hosted by Trupanion's Chief Veterinary/Product Officer, Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, the webinar features a panel of leading animal health experts, including:



Gail Golab , PhD, DVM, MANZCVS (Animal Welfare), DACAW: Associate Executive Vice President & Chief Veterinary Officer, American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA)

Professor Scott Weese , DVM, DVSc, DACVIM: Veterinary Internist, Fellow (Canadian Academy of Health Sciences), Chief of Infection Control (Ontario Veterinary College), Director (University of Guelph Centre of Public Health & Zoonoses)

Professor Michael Lappin , DVM, PhD, DACVIM: Veterinary Internist, PhD (Parasitology), Director (Center for Companion Animal Studies, Colorado State University), Advisor (World Small Animal Veterinary Association One Health Committee) Carrie Jurney , DVM, DACVIM (Neurology): Veterinary Neurologist, Owner (Remedy Veterinary Specialists), Founding President (Not One More Vet - NOMV)

Presented as part of Trupanion's Pet & Public Health Early Warning & Detection System, the webinar aims to equip veterinary professionals and pet parents with the latest information and practical guidance on avian flu in pets.

Panelists will delve into various topics, including:



Which pet populations may be at highest risk for avian flu.

How the virus can potentially spread to cats and dogs.

Current knowledge of clinical signs observed in pets.

Preventative steps veterinary teams can implement.

Data insights from North America and their potential implications for emerging cases. Educational resources for both veterinary professionals and pet parents.

Dr. Weinrauch commented,“The veterinary profession serves as a first line of defense for protecting both pets and public health. Empowering those entrusted with the care of our family pets is vital. Using real-time illness data, the Early Warning & Detection System concept aims to rapidly detect patterns and signs of illness in dogs and cats anywhere, any breed, any age, any sex, at any time."

To learn more and to stream the webinar, visit .

About Trupanion's Pet & Public Health Early Warning Detection System

Trupanion's Pet & Public Health Early Warning Detection System utilizes real-time pet health data from over 11,000 veterinary hospitals to rapidly identify illness and disease trends impacting companion animals. By collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Boehringer Ingelheim, Mars Science & Diagnostics, the American Veterinary Medicine Association, and other leading pet and public health authorities, Trupanion aims to proactively detect and respond to potential pet and public health threats. For more information, please visit .

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit .

