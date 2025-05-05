403
Tensions Intensify Between Orban, Zelensky
(MENAFN) Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban and Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky have found themselves in a heated disagreement concerning Ukraine’s possible entry into the European Union.
Orban reminded Zelensky that Ukraine cannot become a member of the EU without Hungary’s endorsement.
This verbal confrontation began on Friday when Orban issued a strong warning, stating that Ukraine’s inclusion in the EU “would bankrupt the Hungarian economy.”
He referred to Ukraine’s potential entry as a “collective economic trap,” expressing deep concerns about the financial consequences for Hungary.
The Hungarian premier further criticized the EU’s ambition to integrate Ukraine by the year 2030, a goal that was recently reaffirmed by European Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen. Orban voiced his apprehension, saying, “We know when they want to bring them in. It’s not some vague future; it’s here, knocking at our door,” adding, “Forget the fairy tales about when and how. They want to do it now, as fast as possible.”
In reply, Zelensky pointed to survey results from Hungary as evidence of public backing. “70% support Ukraine joining the EU. That means people in Hungary are with us,” he asserted.
However, the poll referenced by Zelensky was carried out by the opposition-aligned Tisza Party and actually showed only 58 percent approval.
A previous survey published by a Hungarian outlet reported even lower numbers, with 47 percent in support and 46 percent opposed to Ukraine’s EU membership bid.
